Mouser surveys RF & wireless applications

Mouser Electronics Inc. has released its sixth installment of the 2021 award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program. The latest installment investigates emerging trends and applications that use radio frequency (RF) and wireless technologies, offering engaging content, including a blog and an infographic, as well as a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast hosted by Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, Raymond Yin..

“With the emergence of 5G, the industry has seen more need for smart, connected, wireless and RF products, making it necessary for innovators, designers and buyers to fully understand the scope and capabilities of these new, advanced technologies,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “We are excited to present this timely topic and hope that the technical content is useful and beneficial to our customers and subscribers.”

EIT series includes four byte-sized videos

In the latest podcast episode, Yin and Jason Tollefson, Worldwide Wireless Marketing Manager for Microchip Technology, delve into the differences between LoRa and LoRaWAN and discuss LoRa network components, which are key to the development of leading-edge industrial applications, smart cities, environmental monitoring and more.

The 2021 EIT series includes four byte-sized videos, Then, Now and Next, as well as articles, blogs, infographics and other content, with conversations led by Mouser thought leaders and other experts. The program highlights new products and unlocks the necessary technical developments to stay up-to-date with what’s happening in the market. The seventh and final tech topic in the 2021 program will explore the latest news in industrial automation technologies.

The RF and wireless edition of the 2021 Empowering Innovation Together program is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturers Advantech, Microchip Technology, and Murata.

To listen to the new episode, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/rf-wireless#podcast-rf