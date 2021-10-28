Medical assistance device to debut at AAO

Leading vision enhancement platform, eSight , announces that it is holding demonstrations of its newest medical device, eSight 4, for the first time at the American Academy of Optometry Conference in Boston this November.

The wearable assistive technology allows people living with low vision and/or legal blindness to stay on the go while performing tasks of daily living, such as cooking, reading and commuting. The all-in-one head-mounted medical device improves visual acuity up to 20/20 for more than 20 different eye conditions. Users can transition from indoor to outdoor seamlessly, transforming the way they view and experience life.

eSight 4’s patented bioptic tilt technology allows the user to use their peripheral vision to stay on-the-go, allowing them to use the device while at home, at work or out with friends and family. eSight 4’s software is cloud-based, which means the device is always up-to-date. eSight believes in the necessity to harness cutting-edge technology to aid those with vision loss, and has shown that through teletherapy, onboarding new users is possible, no matter where they live.

Life-changing technology

“We’ve seen the impact vision loss has had on memory and on anxiety and depression. eSight has helped thousands of people around the world reclaim their lives,” said eSight President and CEO Robert Vaters. “We’re in an age where technology is transforming the lives of those living with macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and more. We invite all eye professionals to experience this life-changing technology for themselves so that, in turn, they can change the lives of their patients.”

Along with showcasing the eSight 4 device, Dr. Scott Gartner, OD, a leading low-vision specialist, will be at eSight’s booth to discuss the medical device and the importance of referring patients early for vision loss. Throughout the last year, eSight has expanded its distribution network to eyecare professionals and government agencies throughout North America, Western Europe and the Middle East.