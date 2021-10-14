Master and OnlineComponents.com deliver SnapEDA models

Master Electronics and Onlinecomponents.com — both leading global distributors of electronic components – are announcing the release of millions of SnapEDA computer-aided design (CAD) models on their respective platforms.

As the pioneering search engine for electronics designers, SnapEDA has helped millions of professional engineers worldwide accelerate their designs via their CAD models. These CAD models are now available for direct, free download to engineers using the Master Electronics and OnlineComponents.com websites.

To get started, engineers simply search for the part they need on the aforementioned websites. They’ll then see a link to open the SnapEDA Viewer, where they can examine and interact with the CAD models, such as by rotating the 3D models to see the form factor, or hovering over pins to see relevant details.

Helping engineers develop new products faster

The models can then be downloaded directly to over 15 printed circuit board (pcb) design tool formats, including Altium, Autodesk EAGLE & Fusion 360, Cadence OrCAD & Allegro and KiCad. After the engineers finish their designs, they can go back to either Master Electronics or OnlineComponents.com to purchase the parts.

Advertisement

“At SnapEDA, we believe that electronics engineers and designers are a leading force in improving the world around us. That’s why we’re so passionate about helping engineers bring new products to life faster,” said Natasha Baker, Founder & CEO of SnapEDA. “We’re excited to be able to support Master Electronics’ and Onlinecomponents.com’s large customer bases during their design journeys.”

Less barriers in the design process

The new CAD models available on the Master Electronics and OnlineComponents.com websites undergo a thorough verification process based on SnapEDA’s newly patented CAD model verification technology, which is completely tailored to the needs of electronics designers. It checks for common errors such as incorrect pin sequences and silkscreen-to-pad clearances to prevent costly board respins.

“Master Electronics is excited to collaborate with SnapEDA to provide even more helpful solutions to our customers. Engineers can now make their design ideas become reality with less barriers in the design process. We hope that by providing these tools and the parts they need all in one place it will make their design journey seamless,” said Jennifer Paukert, Vice President of Sales.

80% of engineers purchase the parts they downloaded CAD models for

“Onlinecomponents.com is always motivated to find the tools that our customers need to make their vision come to life and SnapEDA is providing just that. With the 3D models, symbols, and footprints all available to download for free, this is going to help engineers design faster and more efficiently” said Paul Bates, vice-president of Onlinecomponents.com.

SnapEDA works in collaboration with global component suppliers to help them increase their design wins via CAD models. According to their 2020 Annual Designer Survey, over 80% of engineers purchase the parts they downloaded CAD models for. As a result, SnapEDA leverages their massive direct community of millions of annual users, as well as the communities of their affiliated partners to grow component design-ins.

Expanding its syndication network

Over the last year, SnapEDA has been aggressively expanding its syndication network. Today, suppliers an access over 35MM engineers across 30 affiliated partners which include component distributors like Master Electronics and OnlineComponents.com, EDA tool partners like Autodesk Fusion360, Proteus, Diptrace, as well as other community platforms across the web.

The new collaboration will help not only the engineering community but it will also contribute to making better stock decisions. Adding the SnapEDA Viewer to any website involves just one line of code and can be implemented in mere minutes. To learn more about the SnapEDA Viewer, visit www.snapeda.com/syndication.