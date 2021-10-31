Keysight gains GCF approval on 5G protocol conformance test cases

Leading global T&M solutions provider Keysight Technologies Inc. announced it is first to gain approval from the Global Certification Forum (GCF) for 5G new radio (NR) protocol conformance test cases based on 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) specifications.

The industry milestone, confirmed at the conformance agreement group (CAG) meeting held in October, enables device vendors to accelerate verification of designs that support 3GPP Rel-16 features. Implementation of 3GPP Rel-16 improves 5G network coverage, capacity, security and latency, as well as 5G device power consumption, mobility and reliability. Keysight continues to support a leading number of 5G RF, RRM and protocol conformance test cases mandated by GCF.

“The GCF approval of the first 5G NR protocol test cases based on 3GPP Rel-16 highlights Keysight’s continuous commitment to driving cutting-edge technology that is critical to realizing advanced connectivity use cases for consumers and enterprises,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business. “Early availability of GCF test cases enables vendors to accelerate 3GPP-compliant market introductions of designs for smart factory, autonomous vehicle and smart city applications.”