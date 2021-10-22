Industry groups form strategic partnership to support innovation hub

CMC Microsystems, Canada’s leading hardware technology facilitator, and The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) have announced a partnership to support the new, state- of-the-art global technology centre, Hub350.

Hub350 is an ecosystem for industry, academic and finance partners to collaborate and support member companies of Kanata North, Canada’s largest technology park. CMC has joined the impressive list of Hub350 partners and is excited to bring together corporate and academic partners to strengthen the Kanata North and Canadian innovation ecosystem.

With more than 50 tech companies and multiple research facilities in the tech park and in surrounding Ottawa, Kanata North has become an internationally recognized centre of excellence in advanced technologies. This has allowed businesses to drive growth in multiple areas of the industry, and companies that reside in the park have been named among the world’s top vendors in mobile backhaul equipment, optical network hardware, and business communications.

CMC opened a facility in Kanata North in February 2020, housing experts and researchers in CAD software and fabrication services for microelectronics, silicon photonics, and mechanical sensors (MEMS). For Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC Microsystems, partnering with KNBA and Hub350 was a great opportunity to strengthen CMC’s presence in the region. “Kanata has a vibrant community of advanced technology businesses and researchers. Through this partnership, we will be able to support more entrepreneurs and researchers to bring their ideas to light, especially in areas poised for explosive growth that thrive in the tech park such as 5G network applications, IoT devices, and Edge computing.”

“We at KNBA are thrilled to partner with CMC through Hub350,” said Julia Frame, Director of Partnerships at KNBA. “CMC plays a vital role in connecting different players in high-tech across Canada and we are confident that they will attract partners from across the innovation ecosystem to Hub350 .”