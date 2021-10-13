German Technology Day presents as hybrid event

Bosch Rexroth, EPLAN, Festo, Murrelektronik, PILZ, Rittal and WAGO, seven prominent companies in automation and advanced manufacturing, based in Canada with their headquarters in Germany, are hosting Canada’s third edition of the German Technology Day.

This year, we are respecting the new normal, by offering a Virtual event on October 26th, to those who prefer an on-line event. Click here to register for the virtual event from the comfort of your home/offices.

You can also register to attend the in-person event at the Westin Hotel, Toronto on October 26th, or at Novotel Hotel, Montreal on Nov 2nd, at which we will be observing the guidelines set in place by the respective provincial governments. Click here to read more and register for the event in Toronto on Oct 26, 2021, or click here to read more and register Montreal event on Nov 2, 2021.

The Automated Factory of the Future: Safe, Secure & Connected

In today’s world, there is the need to automate more than ever, in order to respond to the needs of our industry, as well as to ensure the highest levels of safety, security and connectivity to re-assure our customers that together, we can collaborate to find exclusive solutions to unique challenges, for today and for the future!

Auditorium Sessions

The Toronto event will commence with a greeting from the Consul General of Germany, Thomas Schultze. This will be followed with sessions from each of the partners that tie into the main theme while highlighting some of their main solutions for Industry 4.0. Click here for the agenda.

Exhibit Hall Booths

Each company will share their latest industry-leading, energy-efficient solutions, and introduce you to some of the most innovative technology in the industry at their individual booths, where you will have access to a range of videos, literature and case studies on the various solutions.

Media Centre

Don’t forget to visit the Media Centre where our Media Partners will be featured. Each of these Industry-leading Media partners will introduce you to various aspects of our German technology Day including articles, interviews, videos and coverage of the event.

Grand Contest

On the main page, participants can click on the ‘Contest’ link to enter our contest in which you will have to answer a couple of questions by visiting each partner’s booth and session for the clues. There will be a draw conducted from the submissions received for a chance to win 3 Visa cards worth $1,000, $500 and $250. Winners will be announced through email after the event.

Click here to register for the German technology Day 2021 and enjoy connecting and collaborating with us!