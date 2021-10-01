GaN Systems and EPowerlabs deliver E-Mobility power solution

GaN Systems, Ottawa-based provider of GaN power semiconductors, and EPowerlabs, an end-to-end engineering services firm specializing in e-mobility applications, announced a collaboration to deliver a high-density dc-dc power converter (DDC48-1K) for a wide range of 48V mobility applications for consumer, industrial, and automotive customers.

Using GaN solves space constraint challenges typical in electric mobility systems by providing more power in smaller form factors. The GaN converter is one-third smaller and 50% lighter than standard converters and has an overall efficiency of above 95%.

“Creating a more sustainable world through e-mobility is at the heart of our mission and leveraging technologies like GaN are vital in accelerating this move,” said Mikel Parel, CEO of EPowerlabs, “This is demonstrated by our GaN Systems-based converter, which reduces power losses by more than 50% compared to silicon-based designs in the market and is one-third the size of legacy converters.”