Future of Engineering virtual conference hosted this week

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is presenting The Future of Engineering virtual conference this week, bringing engineers together with government, industry and academia to present and discuss the latest opportunities, challenges and innovations in engineering, and what must be done in Ontario and Canada to remain competitive.

Representing Canada’s largest engineering, diversity, recruitment and professional development virtual conference, OSPE expects more than 2,000 attendees, including government agencies, engineering employers, academic institutions and special guests. The event, held October 6 & 7th (8:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m.), will include technical presentations, panel discussions, virtual booths and one-on-one video networking.

Learn from the brightest



Professional engineers and subject matter experts will discuss the latest in artificial intelligence, sustainability and innovation, the engineering workforce and equity, diversity and inclusion in the profession. All sessions will provide ample time for live Q&A sessions.

Canadian icon and CBC’s Dragon’s Den star Arlene Dickinson will provide a keynote address, sharing insights into her success as an entrepreneur. Her live presentation will also include Q&A with the audience – what is the best piece of advice Arlene has ever received? What business practices does she believe are here to stay post-pandemic?

The event aims to provide engineers the opportunity to connect with more than 60 of Canada’s top employers and organizations that are actively recruiting, while serving as a platform to network and connect with renowned industry experts and stakeholders in government and academia.

For the full event agenda and to register today, visit www.engineeringconference.ca.