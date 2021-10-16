Digi-Key launches Scheme-it features

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has released new features for its popular Scheme-it tool, a free online schematics and diagramming solution for engineers, educators and students.

Scheme-it is a cloud-based tool available to users globally for designing and sharing electronic circuit diagrams and schematics. The new features that were recently released include:

Ultra Librarian symbol integration: This feature brings in approximately 2 million of Ultra Librarian’s detailed, visually-appealing symbols and images from Digi-Key’s product catalog.

Symbol Editor 2.0: A custom symbol editor that allows users to create new symbols that are not currently included in Scheme-it, offering endless ways to customize designs.

Mathematics markup: Powered by LaTeX, users can now properly format and insert mathematical formulas and calculations directly on schematics.

The Scheme-it tool includes a comprehensive electronic symbol library and an integrated Digi-Key component catalog that allows for a wide range of circuit designs. In Scheme-it, users can create a Bill of Materials (BOM) and purchase components used in their projects, as well as share projects with others and export to KiCAD, .PNG, .SVG and .PDF file formats.

Schematics created in the platform can be shared publicly if desired and become searchable on the Scheme-it homepage, allowing for idea sharing and further innovation. A dedicated section on Digi-Key’s TechForum is also available for Scheme-it users to ask questions, make comments, and share ideas about the tool.

Advertisement

“These new features significantly increase the number of part-specific symbols available in Scheme-it, allowing engineers, students and teachers around the world to more easily and accurately develop their early design concepts and schematics, while maintaining all of the part information for a BOM export,” said Cody Walseth, digital product owner at Digi-Key.

“The Ultra Librarian team is proud to mark this next milestone in our longstanding partnership with Digi-Key, furthering our mission of simplifying the PCB design process” said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of Ultra Librarian. “Connecting our library of verified CAD models for available Digi-Key parts into Scheme-it will help the next generation of innovators and makers bring design ideas to life in a fraction of the time.”