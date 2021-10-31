Canada’s largest youth STEM outreach and promotion event returns virtually

STEM Expo, the nation’s largest youth STEM outreach and promotion event organized by Youth Science Canada, returns virtually, May 18 to 20, 2022, as part of Canada-Wide Science Fair. Expected to draw more than 50,000 online visitors, STEM Expo features exhibitors that wish to connect with curious and determined youth who have taken on a STEM project or are interested in learning about STEM-related topics, as well as families, students and members of the education community across Canada. Companies wishing to exhibit on the virtual ‘show floor platform’, can do so today at events.eply.com/STEMExpo2022.

“We were overwhelmed by the feedback we got from last year’s STEM Expo, but especially by the volume of online visitors,” says Reni Barlow, executive director for Youth Science Canada. “The virtual format allowed us to connect innovative and inspiring exhibitors with kids from across Canada who were interested and engaged in STEM, plus members of the education community and other adults who care about the all-important intersection of youth and STEM in our country. We’re committed to building on this success as we approach our second virtual STEM Expo. Overall, it’s a great opportunity for organizations, both public and private as well as government agencies and post-secondary institutions, to connect with visitors in a productive and inclusive way.”

In 2021, as part of the virtual Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo had over 50,000 teachers and students registered to participate in virtual field trips and featured more than 60 exhibitors. STEM Expo is free for all virtual visitors. STEM Expo will be hosted on the ProjectBoard platform powered by engineering.com.

“The platform allows exhibitors to customize their booth and deliver a fun and personalized experience for visitors,” says Liette Philippe, STEM Expo manager at Youth Science Canada. “This is a great opportunity for exhibitors to gain national exposure to students and teachers from across Canada on an engaging, relatively low-cost platform.”

Early-bird registration is January 31, 2022. For additional inquires about exhibiting at CWSF 2022 STEM Expo please contact Liette Philippe, STEM Expo manager at liette.philippe@youthscience.ca or 866-341-0040 x233.