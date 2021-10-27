Automotive wireless charging reference design is Qi 1.3 Certified

NXP Automotive wireless charging reference design is the first to be certified by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the global standard development body for wireless power, for its new Qi 1.3 standard. The reference design consists of a Qi-certified board with an NXP wireless charging MWCT family MCUs, as well as optional NFC, secure element and CAN/LIN transceiver. The solution also features a software package that includes NXP’s wireless charging Qi 1.3 software library and a complete suite of customizable software solutions that help make it easier for developers to bring a Qi-certified wireless charger to market.

The new Qi 1.3 standard includes new secure authentication features that verify if a smartphone or other wireless power device is Qi Certified and can reduce the wireless power transfer to lower levels if an uncertified device is detected to ensure user safety and protect equipment from damage. This requires the addition of secure storage to the wireless power transmitter, addressed by NXP’s automotive-grade products.

