Ynvisible, PragmatIC partner to deliver flexible display modules

Ynvisible Interactive Inc., a Vancouver-based player in the IoT market, and PragmatIC Semiconductor, a global provider of flexible electronics, have entered into non-binding technology partnership and supply agreement, for a period of three years for services and deliverables of up to US$2-million, focused on fully integrated flexible display modules.

Many applications in growing markets such as smart packaging and healthcare require a display, for example to provide assurance that the item was transported correctly, or to guarantee authenticity, or simply to provide a read-out of critical data, according to Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible. “Traditional displays are inherently expensive, rigid and relatively bulky, which means that they are not suitable for packaging or printed media, or for embedding into mass market devices.” Ynvisible’s printed electrochromic technology is suitable for these applications, enabling sustainable ultra-low-power displays in novel thin and flexible form factors.

The two companies also see strong synergies in their vision of enabling innovators to create optimised custom designs in a fraction of the time and cost required using traditional electronics. Under the recently signed agreement, PragmatIC will develop and supply a range of FlexICs that Ynvisible will integrate into both standard and customer-bespoke display modules. (See Fig 1)

“By integrating flexible integrated circuits we can now dramatically enhance the product solutions we offer our customers,” said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible. “We look forward to working with PragmatIC to deliver a range of flexible display modules that can offer easy integration with enhanced functionality across our verticals of supply chain, play and packaging and medical devices.”