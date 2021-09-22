Electronic Products & Technology

Webinar puts CEMs on centre stage

Virtual event hosted by EP&T on Sept. 23rd at 1:00am EDT

September 22, 2021  Stephen Law


From meeting the demands of quick-turn prototyping to procuring hard to find components from within today’s complicated supply chain, EP&T will host a free webinar featuring a roundtable discussion with some of Canada’s leading contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) tomorrow (Sept. 23rd).

As Canada re-opens from the pandemic, and many sectors shift to accelerated innovation, CEMs are ramping up while seeking ways to continue improving efficiency and reduce costs. Also, during these difficult times for business, many CEMs are challenged with short or no lead-time orders from their end-customers, so the need to quickly find product in stock is critical.

EP&T editor Stephen Law will host conversation between a panel of field experts in contract manufacturing, including Mark Wood, CEO of Microart Services Inc.; Cyril Fernandes, SVP, global business development, VEXOS; and Duane Macauley, president & CEO, Dynamic Source Manufacturing Inc. (DSM).

The format for the webinar includes a 45-minute panel conversation, to be followed by a 10-minute Q&A session from the listening audience. The Webinar is free to attend, so be sure to register and join us live:

https://www.ept.ca/virtual-events/cems-speak-an-ept-webinar

Panelists Include:

Mark Wood, CEO of Microart Services Inc.

Cyril Fernandes, SVP, Global Business Development, VEXOS

Duane Macauley, President & CEO, Dynamic Source Manufacturing Inc. (DSM)

