URtech facility completes AS9100D certification

URtech Manufacturing Inc., a North American provider of end-to-end electronic manufacturing services (EMS), has announced the certification of its Canadian facility’s Quality Management System to AS9100D. With this milestone, together with its ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications and ITAR registration, URtech’s facility in Burlington ON has the appropriate, consensus-driven quality benchmarks to serve the aviation, space and defense industries.

“We have enhanced our QMS (quality management system) by integrating key process requirements for our Defense, Aerospace, and Avionics customers with our MES (manufacturing execution system),” stated Michael Wallace, VP of business development & customer programs. “This allows us to efficiently provide component traceability, assembly traceability, FAI reporting and other critical device record keeping activities for these mission critical accounts.”

AS9100 is an aerospace standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements, adding more stringent requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industries. The standard takes the requirements of ISO 9001 and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DND, DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements.

The new AS9100D revision to the standard adds additional requirements addressing detailed process descriptions and the risks and opportunities associated with their operation; outside interested third party influences; human factors; and professional ethics.

URtech manufactures and integrates electronics for a diverse range of end markets, with each industry having specific quality and traceability requirements. The company has manufacturing sites in Burlington, Ontario, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a global supply chain team located in Shenzhen, China managing its mechanicals, pcb and custom component supplier community for non-ITAR accounts.