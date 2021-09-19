Thermaltronics opens 2nd US facility

Thermaltronics USA, Inc. has opened its second facility in the US in Ormond Beach, FL. The new facility will feature a custom designed showroom for Thermaltronics solder robots, as well as other soldering equipment. It is large enough to serve as future stocking location for US customers/distribution.

The new facility serves as a regional office/demo room/warehouse. The goal is to provide a southeastern demonstration room and processing lab for robotic soldering applications. Longer term, Thermaltronics may consider warehousing products for US distribution.

Entire range of robots

With the increase in solder robot enquiries, Thermaltronics needed a southern base to house the entire range of robots, including the in-line version and thereby, provide “live” demonstrations to potential regional customers. In the future, the company plans to hold seminars and training sessions on hand and robotic soldering application.

A spokesperson for Thermaltronics said the decision to locate their new facility in Florida was based on the increase in business in the region and the need for local technical product support.