Electronic Products & Technology

Thermaltronics opens 2nd US facility

Agreement covers high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors

September 19, 2021  EP&T Magazine


Electronics
Production / Materials
production
robots
Soldering

Thermaltronics USA, Inc. has opened its second facility in the US in Ormond Beach, FL. The new facility will feature a custom designed showroom for Thermaltronics solder robots, as well as other soldering equipment. It is large enough to serve as future stocking location for US customers/distribution.

The new facility serves as a regional office/demo room/warehouse. The goal is to provide a southeastern demonstration room and processing lab for robotic soldering applications. Longer term, Thermaltronics may consider warehousing products for US distribution.

Entire range of robots

TMT-R98005 Precision Soldering Robot. Source: Thermaltronics

With the increase in solder robot enquiries, Thermaltronics needed a southern base to house the entire range of robots, including the in-line version and thereby, provide “live” demonstrations to potential regional customers. In the future, the company plans to hold seminars and training sessions on hand and robotic soldering application.

A spokesperson for Thermaltronics said the decision to locate their new facility in Florida was based on the increase in business in the region and the need for local technical product support.

Advertisement

 

Print this page

Related Stories
AIM Solder adds manufacturing facility in Malaysia
Magna opens new electronics facility
Tektronix Service Solutions opens new facility in Ontario
I.C.E Datacenter opens facility in Markham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*