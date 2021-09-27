Semi shortages costing the auto industry $210B

Semiconductor shortages will end up costing the global automotive industry $210 billion in lost revenues this year, according to a recent forecast by AlixPartners, a global consulting firm. That estimate is up markedly from its estimate in May of $110-billion.

In terms of vehicles, AlixPartners has forecast that production of 7.7-million units will be lost in 2021, up from 3.9-million in its May forecast.

“Of course, everyone had hoped that the chip crisis would have abated more by now, but unfortunate events such as the COVID-19 lockdowns in Malaysia and continued problems elsewhere have exacerbated things,” said Mark Wakefield, global co-leader of the automotive and industrial practice at AlixPartners. “Also, chips are just one of a multitude of extraordinary disruptions the industry is facing—including everything from resin and steel shortages to labor shortages. There’s no room for error for automakers and suppliers right now; they need to calculate every alternative and make sure they’re undertaking only the best options.”

Dan Hearsch, a managing director in AlixPartners’ automotive and industrial practice, added, “There really are no ‘shock absorbers’ left in the industry right now when it comes to production or obtaining material. Virtually any shortage or production interruption in any part of the world affects companies around the globe, and the impacts are now amplified due to all the other shortages. That’s why it’s critical that companies be armed with good information and analysis to begin with, and that they follow through with flawless, determined execution.”