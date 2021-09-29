Schurter applies UKCA mark to all CE marked products

Schurter, a global provider of components and complex solutions that ensure safe power supply and simplified equipment operation, has declared conformity with the UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) and has applied the mark to all its CE marked product packaging labels. The newly marked packaging will be rolled out the third week of September 2021, date lots coded 2138 and forward.

The UKCA mark came into effect on 1 January 2021. It is a new mark being placed on most goods previously subject to the CE mark used in Great Britain (this includes England, Scotland, and Wales). Accordingly, the UKCA marking’s technical requirements and conformity assessment processes and standards are largely the same as those for the CE marking.

The UKCA will be mandatory for products sold to Great Britain from January 1, 2023.