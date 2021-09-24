Sager expands Electroswitch offering: adds Oslo

Sager Electronics has announced the addition of Electroswitch’s CW Industries-Oslo product brand to its distribution portfolio that includes switches for industrial, medical, automotive, and consumer applications.

“We’re pleased to expand our switch product portfolio with Sager Electronics. Electroswitch offers full service design and application engineering, without the burden of non-recurring engineering costs, high minimum order quantities, or long lead times,” says Trey Ayscue, sales manager for Electroswitch. “Building on our solid relationship with Sager, we look forward to developing new switch customers with Oslo’s product offering.”

Pamela Berigan, supplier marketing & product manager for Sager Electronics, noted, “We’re excited to enhance our partnership with Electroswitch. Oslo’s products significantly expand our product offering in switches, including rocker, pushbutton, slide, and keylock switches. Their products, combined with Electroswitch’s in-house design and customization capabilities, aligns with Sager’s commitment to provide effective product solutions for our customers.”