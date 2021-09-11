POET Tech teams-up with SiLUX Tech

POET Technologies Inc. Toronto-based specialists in photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, reported that it will conduct a live demonstration of a 400G optical engine to selected customers and business partners during the upcoming ICCSZ Conference this month and concurrent with the China International Optoelectronics Exhibition (CIOE) in Shenzhen, China.

The 400G optical engine to be demonstrated is based upon POET’s novel hybrid integration platform, which incorporates four Continuous Wave (CW) lasers that have been flip-chip bonded to the Optical Interposer. The 400G CWDM4 optical engine has monolithically integrated optical multiplexers, waveguides and coupling structures. SiluxTek’s Silicon Photonic Modulator PIC is being used to complete the 400G engine, providing high-speed modulation of light for data transmission.

POET’s Optical Interposer is designed with a proprietary optical interconnect layer deposited onto a standard 200mm (8 inch) silicon wafer. The optical interconnect layer contains embedded passive devices such as multiplexers, de-multiplexers, spot-size converters and waveguides that allow light to pass among the devices and into connected optical fibers. Active devices, such as lasers, modulators and detectors communicate electrically at high frequencies through the metal layers that are embedded within the silicon wafer.

This unique, patented architecture allows devices of different types to be seamlessly integrated, both optically and electrically, onto a single chip. In subsequent versions of the 400G Optical Engine, SiluxTek’s Silicon Photonic modulator will be passively flip-chipped onto the optical interposer, providing a low cost, scalable, high performance 400G solution.