PEI-Genesis sells FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group

PEI-Genesis, Philadelphia, PA, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, AZ to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).

PEI-Genesis first acquired FilConn in 2016 to better serve customers’ needs for low volume, quick turn, custom connectors. With the sale of FilConn, PEI-Genesis can focus on its value-added assembly capabilities, a core competency for 75 years.

HSG is a global provider of highly engineered performance and protection solutions for mission-critical microelectronics. With the purchase of FilConn, HSG supplements its capabilities with an industry leader in precision high-reliability filtered, EMP suppression, and custom configuration connectors for the mil-aero, medical, transit, oil, and gas industries.

With many years of professional connector design and innovation, FilConn’s specialties include custom product development, hands-on technical customer support, and quick turn manufacturing, often as short as half that of industry competitors. As an AS9100 Rev D certified company, FilConn delivers the highest quality products available to the marketplace today.

Advertisement

Highly engineered connector solutions

Upon completion of the transaction, PEI-Genesis will continue its distribution partnership with FilConn, enabling PEI to continue servicing its valued customers with FilConn’s product portfolio. HSG will leverage its core competencies to help FilConn continue to grow its product portfolio and customer base.

“We believe this combination will benefit PEI’s customers with an expanded complementary product portfolio,“ said Peter Austin, executive VP & COO of PEI-Genesis. “PEI will continue to serve as the trusted value-add distributor for FilConn and all major connector brands. HSG and its affiliated companies will provide FilConn’s customers with additional high-reliability products focused on mission-critical environments.”

“We are very excited to welcome FilConn to HSG as part of our newly formed Specialty Interconnect Solutions Platform,” said Keith Barclay, President and CEO of HSG. “As an industry leader in highly engineered connector solutions for mission-critical applications, coupled with an unwavering commitment to exceed customers’ expectations, FilConn is a natural fit with HSG’s mission and values.

We look forward to working together as the FilConn team continues to create value with innovative connector solutions for their customers.”