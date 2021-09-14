Myant founder takes virtual stage at Eptech

Fascinated by the potential for textile computing to act as an interface to the human operating system, Tony Chahine began a search in 2010 for the infrastructure needed to produce solutions at scale. Today, his Toronto-based firm Myant Inc. has become the world’s first end-to-end textile computing company with its mission “to empower humanity using IoT-enabled textiles,” according to Chahine, who will deliver the keynote address at Eptech on Demand virtual trade show tomorrow.

The title of Chahine’s presentation is ‘Enabling Human Participation in the Future & Revolutionizing Healthcare’. Myant developed the Skiin platform, which allows people to have continuous connection at all times by integrating other wearables. A good example of that is the firm’s Sault Saint Marie (SSM) deployment program, in which it is working with the Canadian government to enable better health outcomes for vulnerable populations. Tony’s keynote will touch on all of this, while also participating in a 10-minute Q&A session at the conclusion.

Face-to-face video calls and chat

This fourth live instalment of Eptech on Demand will be held this Wednesday, September 15th at 1:00 p.m. EDT with a fresh slate of product information. Organized in similar style to the previous virtual event held in June, the half-day experience aims to re-connect visitors with industry peers, while also sharing new technology coming on-stream in Canada.

Owned and operated by EP&T magazine, EPTECH on Demand will utilize PheedLoop as its online show platform. The virtual event portal allows exhibitors to see, in real-time, who is visiting their booth. Interactive features include face-to-face video calls and chat. Users can share their screen on a video call, walking attendees through the website or presentation, conduct a product demo, show video or share documents.

Advertisement

The virtual event is free to attend and a link to register can be found here. https://pheedloop.com/EPTECH/site/register