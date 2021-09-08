Medical OEM launches bionic hand

Psyonic, a Champaign IL-based advanced prosthetic device company, released a new bionic hand to potential users and clinicians nationwide. Fast, tough, and intuitive, the Ability Hand is the first and only bionic hand with multi-touch sensory feedback on the market.

“Meeting an amputee in my parents’ native Pakistan when I was seven-years-old shaped the course of my life”, says Psyonic CEO and founder, Dr. Aadeel Akhtar. “It struck me that the quality of life that someone with limb differences lives is largely dependent on the resources available to them. For that reason, my mission is to develop advanced prostheses that are affordable and available to everyone worldwide. I am proud that the Ability Hand will be the most accessible and advanced bionic hand on the market.”

During the development stage, Akhtar and the Psyonic team worked with hundreds of people with limb differences to determine the needs and wishes of the end user. With about 100,000 people in the U.S., and 10 million people globally who are missing a hand, the Ability Hand is poised to change the lives of many users worldwide.

The Ability Hand system includes a multi-articulated prosthesis that is robust, lightweight and offers touch feedback, as well as being the fastest operating hand on the market with a 200ms closing speed.

About the Ability Hand:

Lightweight. The Ability Hand weighs in at 470 grams – about 20 percent less than the average human hand. And it comes in two sizes, so it fits a much broader range of people than the typical prosthetic.

The Ability Hand works with most third-party myoelectric pattern recognition systems, myoelectric direct control, linear transducers, or force sensitive resistors. Prosthetists work with their patients to determine which system is best to integrate with the Ability Hand. Each hand is equipped with patent-pending high-performance motor control, compliant finger joint technology, a 7.4V 2200mAh battery pack, bluetooth connectivity, and sensory touch feedback. The hand is compatible with most commercially available third-party wrist rotators and elbows.