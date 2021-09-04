Infineon, Panasonic accelerate GaN technology development

Infineon Technologies AG and Panasonic Corp. have signed an agreement for the joint development and production of the second generation (Gen2) of their proven gallium nitride (GaN) technology, offering higher efficiency and power density levels. The performance and reliability combined with the capability of 8-inch GaN-on-Si wafer production mark Infineon’s strategic outreach to the growing demand for GaN power semiconductors. In accordance with market requirements, Gen2 will be developed as 650V GaN HEMT. The devices will allow for ease of use and provide an improved price-performance ratio, targeting, amongst others, high- and low-power SMPS applications, renewables, motor drive applications.

For many designs, gallium nitride (GaN) offers fundamental advantages over silicon. The outstanding specific dynamic on-state resistance and smaller capacitances compared to silicon MOSFETs qualify GaN HEMTs for high-speed switching. The resulting power savings and total system cost reduction, operation at higher frequencies, improved power density, and overall system efficiency make GaN a very attractive choice for design engineers.