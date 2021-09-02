IEWC acquires Cablcon

IEWC has announced its acquisition of Cablcon, an industry-leading supplier of custom broadband cabling and fiber and copper connectivity solutions, in a strategic move that continues IEWC’s dynamic growth in the North American telecom, central offices and data center markets.

“Cablcon’s long history of success in telecommunications makes them a compelling addition to the IEWC team as we expand our support of telecom in North America,” said Mike Veum, chief executive officer of IEWC. “IEWC is a leading global provider of wire and cable materials to manufacturers and sub-assemblers in an array of market verticals and maintains a strong presence in telecom and data centers in the UK and US. This acquisition of CABLCON, in addition to our acquisition of telecom supplier Jupiter Communications last year, reinforces IEWC’s commitment to become a leading connectivity solutions provider for telecom companies and data centers throughout the world, with a focus on North America.”

Long-time customers of Cablcon, who are primarily wireless, wireline, and cable television system integrators and dc power contractors, will benefit from the extensive global supply chain and logistics capabilities of IEWC, along with its domestic and international network of distribution centers. Customers can expect to see increased availability, faster fulfillment, and broader product offerings as the two organizations integrate in the months ahead.