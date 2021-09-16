iENSO takes its embedded vision data systems to Kyiv

iENSO, a Toronto-based provider of embedded vision data systems, has chosen Kyiv, Ukraine as its boots-on-the-ground gateway to Europe.

“A growing number of customers in Europe are working with iENSO to enhance their products with embedded vision, Edge AI, cloud services and reliable cybersecurity features,” said Sebastien Dignard, president of iENSO. “This trend toward creating a new generation of smart devices and appliances makes it the ideal time for iENSO to establish a local presence.”

iENSO’s Kyiv engineering team will help to expand the company’s capabilities as a turnkey solution provider, with vision system-on-a-chip (SOC) development and design and service support for customers. This builds on the company’s existing operations in North America (the HQ in Toronto, Canada) and in Asia (Shenzhen, China).

Custom vision and multi-sensor systems

Established in 2003, iENSO designs, builds and integrates custom vision and multi-sensor systems for companies that need to embed cameras, sensing capability, image processing, Edge AI, and cloud services capabilities in their products.

Ukraine is an important trade and travel corridor between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. From Kyiv, iENSO’s team can operate from a time zone closer to that of its European customers. Ukraine Invest – the country’s investment promotion office for attracting foreign direct investment – is working to position Ukraine as a new alternative for services and engineering support for Europe’s electronics industry. Many multinational electronics companies have established Ukrainian operations in recent years.