How to make sure your wearable’s data is secure?

A recent study by the virtual private network provider NordVPN revealed that 1 in 4 (25.9%) Canadians use some kind of fitness or well-being device, such as a smartwatch, fitness tracker, etc. However, these devices may be tracking a lot more than your fitness activities, and 25% do nothing to protect them, which may pose a serious risk to people’s privacy.

Among the data collected by fitness wearables and the mobile apps connected to them, there are basic activities such as steps, heart rate, the time you go to sleep or wake up, as well as your consumed calories, weight, or even running routes, which are all of great interest to stalkers or attackers. For example, Clario research has revealed that Strava collects 41.18% of users’ personal data, and MyFitnessPal — 35.29%.

Without knowing about security vulnerabilities

“Health information is definitely among the most private and sensitive data in our lives. However, we allow our wearable fitness trackers to capture and store this information in mobile apps without properly knowing about its security vulnerabilities,” comments Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

Fitness apps — popular target for hackers

As many gadgets, well-being devices and their apps also have security holes that might allow hackers to gain access to your information. Even without taking control over your device, someone can “sniff” the Bluetooth signal sent back to your smartphone to guess your passcode. Whenever a hacker has your pin, it’s simple to gain access to all your health information.

Advertisement

Suffered a data breach

According to Have I Been Pwned?, in 2018, the diet and exercise service MyFitnessPal suffered a data breach. The incident exposed 144 million unique email addresses alongside usernames, IP addresses, and passwords. The next year, this data appeared on the dark web and was listed for sale. The same year, another health and fitness service provider — 8fit — suffered a data breach of 15 million unique email addresses, which later on were also sold on the dark web.

“Many people connect their fitness devices to an outside app to track, share, and analyse their activities. However, that’s the moment when people are easily giving away their sensitive information. Many people share fitness achievements on social media or on the app’s online forum,” adds Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

How to make sure your fitness data is secure

Since most fitness trackers lack the necessary security systems, Daniel Markuson shares some advice to make your fitness experience less stressful and more secure: