Heilind inks disty deal with Crouzet Mechatronic Components

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components worldwide, has expanded its industrial components portfolio with the addition of Crouzet – a leading manufacturer of mechatronic components. The global distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind.

As authorized distributors, Heilind and ICC now offer Crouzet’s full portfolio – including automation and control components, motors and other motion control items, switches, circuit protection products, position sensors and cockpit control components. Manufactured in compliance with industry standards and designed to serve a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, Crouzet products are also used in off-road and autonomous vehicles, nuclear and industrial valves, aircraft, and military ground and support vehicles.

Quick access to out-of-the-box solutions

“With its innovative harsh environment offerings, Crouzet is a welcome addition for Heilind,” said Alan Clapp, vice president, Heilind Electronics. “Not only will customers have quick access to out-of-the-box solutions, but they will also be able to order a wide variety of rugged automated systems customized to their exact requirements.”

Robert Derringer, global channel director at Crouzet, echoed the sentiment. “Crouzet is excited to be able to offer solutions to an even broader customer base, given Heilind’s extensive global reach and reputation for supporting mutual customers with the right inventory and services,” said Derringer.