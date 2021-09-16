GaN Systems inks semi deal with BMW

GaN Systems, Ottawa-based provider of GaN power semiconductors, announced the signing of a comprehensive capacity agreement with BMW Group for its high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles.

Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems will provide capacity for multiple applications in series production. The guaranteed volumes by GaN Systems are a key building block for reliability in the supply chain for automotive players like BMW.

“Electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, and we are delighted to continue to support BMW with our design and production capacity,” stated Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. “This multi-$100M agreement demonstrates BMW’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

BMW’s relationship with GaN Systems began more than four years ago when BMW’s engineers found that small size, lightweight, low-cost onboard chargers, dc-dc converters, and traction inverters were enabled by GaN. This led to investment from BMW’s venture capital firm, BMW I Ventures, to support and accelerate the automotive qualification of the GaN technology.

“The close collaboration among GaN Systems and BMW’s engineers has helped to solidify the technology for automotive series production, resulting in the most advanced GaN power transistors in the marketplace today,” said Kasper Sage, managing partner BMW i Ventures. “As electric vehicles become more prominent, the demand for critical semiconductor components is only going to increase, thereby making strategic partnerships with suppliers like GaN Systems even more important.”