eBook explores interconnects, sensors, antennas required for IIoT

Mouser Electronics Inc. has launched a new eBook in collaboration with Amphenol Corp., highlighting the many applications of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as well as the technical challenges in developing IIoT solutions. In Enabling the Industrial IoT Revolution, subject matter experts from Mouser and Amphenol offer detailed insights into topics including industrial data centers; heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) systems; and indoor air quality systems as well as smart manufacturing, intelligent automation, construction, and mining.

The new eBook from Mouser and Amphenol offers six in-depth articles exploring some of the most fascinating challenges facing IIoT design. Readers can enjoy extensive graphic resources, including a valuable infographic highlighting interconnect solutions from Amphenol RF ideal for smart construction and mining. The infographic showcases products such as IP-rated waterproof and ruggedized RF connectors that enable wireless connectivity in the harshest environments. In addition, Amphenol Industrial’s leading-edge power solutions, such as the RADSOK® Power-to-Board connectors, offer many options for high-current (up to 200 A), single-point connections in a compact footprint design that increase heat dissipation at the pin-and-socket interface, which lowers temperature rise and reduces potential failures.

