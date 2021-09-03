Digi-Key Partners with Siemens

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a distribution partnership with Siemens to offer its wide range of automation and control products. Siemens is the largest supplier of high-quality products for manufacturing automation and control applications, including automotive manufacturing, data centers, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, intralogistics, food and beverage, textiles and more. This partnership brings Siemens’ reliable, durable and easy-to-use products such as power supplies, human-machine interface (HMI) technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and heavy duty switches to Digi-Key customers around the world.

Siemens’ future-focused software, hardware and powerful automation technologies – backed by global sales and support – covers the entire production process and offers maximum interoperability across all automation and control components.

“We are proud to partner with Siemens, the global leader in automation, to further our commitment to maintaining the world’s largest selection of automation products,” said Eric Wendt, strategic program development director at Digi-Key. “Siemens’ leading-edge technology and broad product offering, combined with our extensive reach and inventory, will be a powerful combination.”

“e-commerce is one of our fastest growing industrial automation distribution channels in the U.S., and we’re proud to be launching our new partnership with Digi-Key,” said Marla Davids, vice president of digital industrial sales at Siemens. “Our customers expect greater flexibility and convenience now more than ever, and Digi-Key has the online product selection and unique engineering design tools that are important to their success. With Dig-Key’s special emphasis on new product introductions, we’re looking forward to further growth.”