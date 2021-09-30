Digi-Key inks global deal with QuickLogic

Digi-Key Electronics announced that it has secured a global partnership with QuickLogic Corp. through the Digi-Key Marketplace to offer their range of low power, multi-core MCU, FPGAs and embedded FPGAs, voice and sensor processing.

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that embraces open source FPGA tools through its QuickLogic Open Reconfigurable Computing (QORC) initiative. With the addition of QuickLogic products, customers now have a complete software and hardware ultra-low power solution, enabling them to go from idea to design within days. QuickLogic products are supported by many popular open source software tools such as Zephyr, FreeRTOS, SymbiFlow and Renode.

Whether a customer is adding always-on wake word detection, deploying AI inferencing models at the edge/endpoint, or want a low power Arm Cortex-M4F MCU based on completely open source software, the QuickLogic EOS S3 family of SoCs has a solution. The product portfolio includes:

EOS S3 MCU Sensor Processing Platform – With the integrated Arm Cortex-M4F MCU and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) core, customers can go from idea to prototype to mass production quickly. It is supported by an easy-to-use, low-cost dev kit and open source software toolchains (Zephyr, FreeRTOS) as well as QuickLogic’s FPGA user tools.

Infineon for Power Focus Campaign

Digi-Key has also collaborated with Infineon Technologies, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, as part of its Power Focus campaign. Digi-Key is offering Infineon’s 7th generation of TRENCHSTOP IGBTs, which are designed for variable speed drives, and EiceDRIVER gate driver ICs, including low side drivers, level-shift drivers and isolated drivers.

As part of the campaign, Digi-Key will host a free virtual webinar on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. PDT to showcase Infineon’s new IGBT7 technology. Webinar attendees will learn more about the IGBT7 portfolio and the flexibility it offers for a variety of applications.