Cognian and Avnet enter strategic IoT engagement

Avnet and Cognian have entered a strategic relationship which will significantly increase the reach and scale for global customers, by providing immediate access to Cognian’s IoT connectivity platform enabled by their cutting edge mesh network technology, Syncromesh Smart Canopy and Avnet’s IoT Connect cloud platform.

Avnet’s strategic focus on IoT pairs well to accelerate IoT deployments and enable Cognian to seamlessly connect a wide range of third-party BLE-based devices, addressing the connectivity and hardware needs of connected IoT solutions.

Cognian’s Syncromesh Smart Canopy wirelessly turns every building into a human-centric smart building with management of cost, carbon emissions, safety, and well-being at its core. The unified data connectivity platform enables remote and autonomous control over smart building capabilities such as access, occupant capacity, heating/cooling, air quality and lighting control.

Cognian offers proven wireless solutions to build and securely connect global Building Management Systems quickly, securely and in a cost-effective manner. In addition, by using Avnet’s Microsoft Azure-powered IoTConnect platform, Cognian can seamlessly connect multiple devices to the cloud and address the software and hardware needs of those IoT solutions. Cognian continues to win landmark commercial building projects across Australia in addition to establishing its footprint in Asia and the USA, through strategic relationships with tier one partners such as Avnet.

Avnet’s Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform. Solution developers and OEMs can create cloud-based applications that communicate with the Avnet IoTConnect API with ease, avoiding the complexity of sensor interfaces, protocols, security and device management. Connected suppliers can expand their market presence with preconnected devices that accelerate customer adoption and reach.