CMC and Edgewater Wireless accelerate commercialization of game-changing technology

Edgewater Wireless Inc. and CMC Microsystems, manager of Canada’s National Design Network (CNDN), announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for expanded technology sharing. Under this agreement, Edgewater will provide CMC with access to their Spectrum Slicing Development Kit for IoT devices for residential and industrial applications. CMC will in-turn facilitate access to state-of-the-art design environments (CAD), prototype services (FAB) and equipment for device validation (LAB). CMC will also provide pre-fabrication support in the form of an independent design review and validation process using members of its pan-Canadian research network.

Accelerating commercialization

The goal of this MOU is to accelerate the commercialization of Edgewater’s Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions for use in IoT applications. “Edgewater provides an innovative solution to help keep the world connected” said Gordon Harling, President and CEO of CMC. “We believe the commercial applications of their technology are enormous and will soon be essential as the Internet of Things continues to expand and create new opportunities for growth.”

For Andrew Skafel, President & CEO of Edgewater, working with CMC will help get their solutions to market faster and more efficiently. “CMC has a proven track record of supporting Canadian firms and fast-tracking their growth. Their technical expertise is second to none, and they provide access to fabrication services that would otherwise be out of reach. These services will accelerate our speed to market and allow us to more quickly capitalize on the opportunity in IoT.”

Powering IoT

The number of IoT devices in the world continues to explode and emerging technologies like 5G networks will result in even faster growth of IoT devices. With exponentially higher demand, Wi-Fi networks must be stretched to deliver both the device capacity and low latency services required by IoT devices.

Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing optimizes performance for all devices in a coverage area. It enables the spectrum to be divided, allowing more radio signals to operate in a given area – in the same band. This game-changing Wi-Fi innovation can divide, or slice, any Wi-Fi band, including the emerging 6 GHz band (WiFi6E). Moreover, any Wi-Fi standards-compliant end device can take advantage of the technology with no need for the end devices in the network to have advanced Wi-Fi capabilities. With IoT applications, supporting multiple generations of Wi-Fi standards is critical.

Next Gen Canadian semiconductor manufacturing

This agreement also welcomes Edgewater as a member of FABrIC, (Fabrication of Integrated Components for the Internet’s Edge) CMC’s semiconductor manufacturing network. FABrIC targets niche technologies where Canada has proven research, development, and manufacturing strengths and will build a first-of-its-kind national network to create critically needed semiconductor manufacturing capability in Canada.

CMC and Edgewater have also agreed to work together to identify funding opportunities via private, public and government programs to support the Wireless Communications market. For both organizations, “As the economic recovery ramps up, Canada has an opportunity to be a global leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Strategic investment and support will ensure that made-in-Canada game-changing innovations like Edgewater’s reach their full commercial potential and produce real benefits to Canada” they concluded.