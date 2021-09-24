CEMs speak out on component allocation, Covid complexities

From battling supply chain disruptions on component allocation to wrestling with pandemic related headaches in manufacturing processes, we covered it all. EP&T hosted a ‘live’ webinar on Thursday, featuring a panel of industry experts when it comes to contract manufacturing.

The hour-long virtual roundtable included such sector experts as Mark Wood, CEO of Microart Services Inc.; Cyril Fernandes, senior vice-president – global business development, at VEXOS; and Duane Macauley, president & CEO of Dynamic Source Manufacturing Inc.

If you missed the original broadcast of this conversation, click here to watch.