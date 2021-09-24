CEMs speak out on component allocation, Covid complexities
EP&T hosts webinar with leading Canadian CEMs, EMS players
September 24, 2021 Stephen Law
From battling supply chain disruptions on component allocation to wrestling with pandemic related headaches in manufacturing processes, we covered it all. EP&T hosted a ‘live’ webinar on Thursday, featuring a panel of industry experts when it comes to contract manufacturing.
The hour-long virtual roundtable included such sector experts as Mark Wood, CEO of Microart Services Inc.; Cyril Fernandes, senior vice-president – global business development, at VEXOS; and Duane Macauley, president & CEO of Dynamic Source Manufacturing Inc.
If you missed the original broadcast of this conversation, click here to watch.
