Celestica to advance growth, margin strategy with PCI acquisition

Celestica Inc., a Toronto-based contract electronics manufacturer, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PCI Ltd. for $306-million in cash from Platinum Equity.

Singapore-based PCI is a fully integrated design, engineering and manufacturing solutions provider with five manufacturing and design facilities across Asia. PCI is expected to generate approximately $325 million of annual revenue in 2021 with low double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins and strong cash flows.

The addition of PCI is expected to further strengthen Celestica’s approach towards engineering-focused engagements, including full product development in the areas of telematics, human machine interface (HMI), IoT and embedded systems. The transaction is expected to add over 20 complementary, blue-chip customers to Celestica’s customer base, and lead to multiple synergies, including commercial cross-selling opportunities between both companies, the acceleration of engineering product offerings, and supply chain savings.

“Confident that PCI will help us build on our momentum”

“We are pleased to join forces with PCI, an engineering-led business that is aligned with our strategic objectives,” says Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica. “This acquisition is intended to help us to further diversify our customer base and expand our ATS portfolio with high-growth programs. PCI is also expected to add strong annual revenue and cash flow generation that enhances our financial profile and outlook for 2022 and beyond. We believe that today, Celestica is as strong as it has ever been – both operationally and financially – and we are confident that PCI will help us build on our momentum and continue to generate significant value for all Celestica shareholders.”

EL Teo, CEO of PCI, said, “Celestica is an industry leader with complementary capabilities and a shared focus on engineering and innovation. We are excited to leverage Celestica’s global footprint and significant resources to rapidly expand our business while bringing our new and differentiated engineering capabilities to their already impressive engineering team. Together, we intend to push the boundaries of innovation in our industry and deliver even stronger, more comprehensive solutions to our world class customers.”