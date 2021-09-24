Brilliant Matters to accelerate production

Brilliant Matters, a Quebec City-based start-up specializing in printable and flexible semiconductors, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $3.5M seed round. The round was led by Ecofuel Fund, a specialized and dedicated cleantech fund, together with Investissement Quebec, Anges Quebec and GSI Creos Corporation. Founded in 2016, the firm uses a clean and reliable production method to produce a new generation of semiconductors that offer an eco-friendlier and cost-effective alternative to traditional electronics.

Using their proprietary process, Brilliant Matters’ polymers and compounds were able to increase the performance and stability of organic printed solar modules, two key competitive factors in the solar energy market. Owing to the impact of this technological advance, BM has received this investment to scale up production in the market.

Revolutionary sustainable production process

“The Ecofuel fund is a pillar in the search for innovations that have significant environmental impact. Brilliant Matters has succeeded in developing a revolutionary sustainable production process that enables the manufacturing of several materials for a new generation of organic printed solar modules and semiconductors. The quality of the management team and the financial partners is key for growth,” describes Richard Cloutier, Managing Partner of the Ecofuel Fund.

Together with the help of long-time partner and now investor GSI Creos, Brilliant Matters also plans to greatly expand commercialization efforts. Anticipating highly increased demand, Brilliant Matters will scale up manufacturing operations to produce hundreds of kilograms per year. Takashi Yanagisawa, executive officer of GSI Creos explains, “We invested in Brilliant Matters because their unique synthesis technology is Green, and their IP portfolio is clear. We are convinced of BM’s bright future in “Deep Tech” and their approach that will meet the clean technology needs of the world and society.”

“We are pleased to support Brilliant Matters, a promising player in the semiconductor industry, by taking part in this round of financing,” says Guy LeBlanc, president and CEO of Investissement Quebec. “With the Impulsion PME program, which Investissement Quebec administers on behalf of the government, we are able to support the development of young, innovative businesses in the start-up phase that have strong growth potential, in every region of Quebec.”