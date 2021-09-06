Additive Circuits Technologies acquires Bench 2 Bench Technologies

Additive Circuits Technologies LLC has acquired Bench 2 Bench Technologies, a Fullerton, CA-based high-performance manufacturer of flexible circuit boards for the medical device markets.

The strategic acquisition of Bench 2 Bench will accelerate market access for the company’s proprietary additive technologies and provide ultra-high-density line capabilities to the flexible circuit’s market segment. The technology ultimately will allow for smaller, faster, and thinner circuits to meet increasing demands of the overall electronics market.

Provide a truly differentiated product

“Our acquisition of Bench 2 Bench will industrialize the manufacturing of high-definition flexible circuits, allowing these types of products to reach targeted customers in an accelerated manner. ACT’s technology embedded into Bench 2 Bench flexible circuit products will provide a truly differentiated product that will address the next-generation technology needs of our customers,” said David Torp, ACT’s CEO.

The acquisition of Bench 2 Bench is part of an aggressive business strategy to deploy technology into multiple market segments concurrently. The Bench 2 Bench acquisition follows the 2020 acquisition of Winonics, a rigid printed circuit board fabricator for the aerospace and avionics markets. These acquisitions have served to establish new technology platforms for exploiting the company’s proprietary additive manufacturing technologies and to gain market access and extend product offerings within the electronics manufacturing sector.