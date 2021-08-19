Solace Power lands Boeing contract

Solace Power Inc., Mount Pearl NL, a world leader in high performance wireless power technology, is proud to announce a significant new contract with its customer Boeing. Known for its dynamic wireless power platform, Equus, the firm will enable new capabilities for Boeing by providing reliable, truly decoupled power and data solutions.

“This is an exceptionally exciting time in the history of Solace Power,” says Solace Power CEO Neil Chaulk. “We are fortunate to again be able to partner with our customer Boeing to deliver a flight qualified product based on our revolutionary wireless power transfer technology.”

A supplier to Boeing since 2015, Solace was recognized in 2018 with a Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award for distinguished performance.

“Solace’s customer focus, demonstrated so broadly across all our Canadian partnerships, is highly valued by Boeing and relied upon by our global customers,” adds Mike Woodward, vice president of International Strategic Partnerships, Boeing Defense, Space and Security. “It’s the primary reason the Boeing relationship with Canada extends far beyond the supply chain, and enables sustainable growth opportunities for Canadian industry.”

More strategic partners

Today’s announcement represents the largest contract in the company’s history, and follows the beginning of Solace’s process to seek strategic partners, announced in June 2021. In collaboration with the company’s strategic advisor, Clariti Strategic Advisors Inc., Solace Power is seeking one or more strategic partners to assist the Company in achieving its rapid expansion aspirations, aiming to achieve growth and penetration of its addressable markets.

“Our process with Clariti has continued through the summer, and a number of exciting conversations with potential strategic investors are now underway,” Chaulk says. “We are excited to continue to explore possibilities with these parties who could potentially enable us to rapidly commercialize our technology in a short period of time.”