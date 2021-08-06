PI opens Silicon Valley Tech Center

German-based motion control, piezo tech and nanopositioning systems expert PI (Physik Instrumente) has opened a new Tech Center in Silicon Valley as its most recent expansion in the US, to better support and meet the needs of new and existing customers.

The Tech Center houses the “It’s Possible” Lab as a secure environment to collaborate with customers on new innovations, as well as permanent product demos and conference and training space.

“Providing localized technical expertise in one of the most innovative regions in the world will further our collaborations with thought leaders in Photonics, Industrial Automation, Life Sciences, and Semiconductor markets, not to mention the numerous research institutions that know PI very well” said Dave Rego, President of PI Americas. “Our new Tech Center facility is a welcome addition enabling our current and future customers to push the boundaries of Nanopositioning, Performance Automation, and Piezo Technology within their cutting-edge applications. To say we are excited, is an understatement.”

The Silicon Valley Tech Center joins PI’s existing sales and applications office in the Los Angeles area, while the Americas headquarters is outside of Boston, MA, with additional engineering and manufacturing facilities in Hopkinton, MA and Nashua, NH.