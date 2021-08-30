North American EMS industry down 2.9%

Information provided by IPC, the global association for electronics manufacturing, shows that total shipments made by North American electronic manufacturing services (EMS) providers in July 2021 were down 2.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments fell 26.3 percent. EMS bookings in July rose 1.7 percent year-over-year but fell 30.6 percent from the previous month.

IPC’s report indicates that the book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.42, illustrated by July 2021 findings from its North American Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Statistical Program.

“The electronics industry continues to be bogged down by supply chain disruptions,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Raw material lead times remain long and shortages are hindering production and delaying shipments.”

Interpreting the data

The book-to-bill ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from companies in IPC’s survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which is a positive indicator for sales growth over the next three to twelve months. A ratio of less than 1.00 indicates the reverse.

Year-on-year and year-to-date growth rates provide the most meaningful view of industry growth. Month-to-month comparisons should be made with caution as they reflect seasonal effects and short-term volatility. Because bookings tend to be more volatile than shipments, changes in the book-to-bill ratios from month to month might not be significant unless a trend of more than three consecutive months is apparent. It is also important to consider changes in both bookings and shipments to understand what is driving changes in the book-to-bill ratio.

IPC’s monthly EMS industry statistics are based on data provided by a representative sample of assembly equipment manufacturers selling in the USA and Canada.