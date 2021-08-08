Mouser and Analog Devices debut eBook

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, announces a new eBook in collaboration with Analog Devices Inc., exploring the technological innovations and wide-reaching applications of Industry 4.0. In Industry 4.0 and Beyond, technical experts from Analog Devices offer insightful perspectives on topics such as industrial connectivity, condition monitoring, software-configurable hardware, factory security, and robotics and machine tool applications.

Industry 4.0 is being driven by advances in edge-to-cloud computing, software-configurable systems, analytics and other key areas, leading to new applications that are safer and more productive than those that came before. To prepare for this upcoming technology transition, engineers must create forward-thinking, adaptable and future-proof solutions.

eBook features product information

Industry 4.0 and Beyond, the new eBook from Mouser and Analog Devices, offers seven detailed feature articles on some of the most intriguing applications for Industry 4.0. The eBook features product information for more than a dozen Analog Devices products, connecting designers directly to the tools required for Industry 4.0-ready solutions. The new eBook also offers multiple embedded videos, providing an added layer of valuable instructional content.

Advertisement

In addition to the eBook, Analog Devices and Mouser have also collaborated to bring customers the Industry X.0 content stream. Focusing on some of the technical challenges surrounding the transition from what comes after Industry 4.0, the content stream offers over 20 educational flipbooks with expert thought leadership from Analog Devices engineers. The content stream is regularly updated to provide a growing library of knowledge and insights.