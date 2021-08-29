MicroCare acquires Certol Int’l

MicroCare, LLC a global supplier of critical cleaning fluids and materials used in the electronics, medical device manufacturing, fiber optic and metal finishing markets has acquired Certol International, a Denver, Colorado based manufacturer of specialty cleaning and disinfecting products to the medical, dental, and consumer marketplaces.

“We are very excited to announce this acquisition. Certol has a 40-year history of providing EPA registered high performance surface disinfectants and specialty cleaners engineered for use in dental offices, medical offices, and hospital settings. Certol also manufactures specialty products used in industrial, marine and consumer cleaning applications,” said MicroCare CEO Tom Tattersall.

“We believe that the Certol product lines, customer relationships, and centralized U.S. location will reinforce our position as a leading supplier to the industries we serve, and will allow us to more efficiently deliver an expanded range of complementary solutions to our customers. With this acquisition, MicroCare will continue to be well-situated to capitalize on the many emerging trends in the dental and medical markets. We view this important acquisition as an excellent step to position the business for continued growth as we work with customers to solve their cleaning and disinfecting challenges.”