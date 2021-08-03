Keysight gains global certification for validating 5G Radio mmWave devices

Electronic test and measurement specialists Keysight Technologies Inc. has become the first to gain approval by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) of test cases for validating the radio frequency (RF) performance of 5G new radio (NR) devices that support 5G NR standalone (SA) mode in frequency range 2 (FR2) spectrum bands.

GCF approval of these test cases means modem and device vendors can use Keysight’s 5G Device Test Platform to speed verification of RF in both non-standalone (NSA) and SA mode across FR1 and FR2 (mmWave) 3GPP-specified bands. This achievement indicates that the wireless industry is evolving beyond the use of NSA mode, which relies on an 4G LTE evolved packet core (EPC). Nearly eighty mobile operators are now investing in 5G SA deployments, using a 5G Core (5GC) to deliver advanced connectivity services.

“Keysight continues to offer a comprehensive range of GCF test cases for validating the RF and protocol performance of 5G devices on a single 5G wireless test platform,” said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight’s device validation solutions business. “Early access to 5G test cases in FR2 spectrum enables vendors to capture revenue opportunities associated with data-hungry use cases that rely on wide bandwidths to deliver high data rates and throughput.”

More than eleven percent of all commercially available 5G devices now support both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum according to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA). 5G NR deployment in SA mode and in FR2 is expected to support applications such as fixed wireless access (FWA), which uses customer premises equipment (CPE) to deliver wired-broadband data speeds to homes and businesses.