InnovationLab, Trelleborg develop logistics system based on printed sensors

InnovationLab, a ‘lab to fab’ provider of printed electronics in Heidelberg Germany, announced that it has been working with Trelleborg Sealing Solutions to integrate its printed sensors into an innovative logistics application. Trelleborg’s IntelliStok inventory management system eliminates the need for the manual scanning of items, thereby saving time, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

IntelliStok works seamlessly with existing Kanban-based systems to provide real-time inventory tracking of the company’s sealing products. The system uses printed pressure sensor matrices from InnovationLab, which are placed inside existing storage bins at a warehouse. These sensors weigh the products in each bin and wirelessly send this data to the cloud.

“This was a challenging application. As our seals can weigh less than 1g, we needed a sensitive, cost-effective system that could reliably provide accurate information,” said Domenico Tucci, IoT Solution Architect at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “InnovationLab worked closely with us to develop a solution that exceeded our expectations and then manufactured the sensor matrices for us.”

“We provide tailored solutions for our customers’ challenges, from the initial concept to the industrial production of the final product,” said Luat Nguyen, Managing Director at InnovationLab. “Our expertise is based on an indepth understanding of materials, processes and printing technologies – for Trelleborg, we researched and analysed possible solutions, and then designed and manufactured the optimal sensor matrix that met their specific needs.”