Heilind partners with Quell

Heilind Electronics, a premier global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its connector portfolio with the addition of Quell Corporation – a subsidiary of HEICO and a leading manufacturer of EMI/RFI and transient protection solutions. The distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind, in the Americas.

As authorized distributors, Heilind and ICC will offer Quell’s full product portfolio — including customized solutions built to customers’ specifications. The manufacturer’s key offering is EESeal FilterSeal inserts, a patented silicone rubber electronics packaging technology. The inserts provide superior EMI shielding and simplified electronic circuitry without the need for soldering. They also offer design flexibility and are compliant to EMI and ESD industry standards.

“As North America’s largest interconnect distributor, we are thrilled to partner with a market leader in filtering technology,” said Alan Clapp, Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “Quell Corporation’s innovative line of products is a welcome addition for customers looking to maximize the EMI performance of their applications.”

Scott Lindberg, Vice President at Quell, echoed the sentiment. “We are excited about our new partnership,” said Lindberg. “Combining Quell’s EMI technology with Heilind’s expertise in connectors – not to mention sales teams focused on military and aerospace applications — is a formula for great success.”

Quell’s products are designed for harsh environment applications in a variety of markets, including military, aerospace, industrial, medical and transportation.