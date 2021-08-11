Feds invest in first made-in-Canada electric vehicle

As Canada moves closer to a zero emissions future, there is a growing need to manufacture and supply made-in-Canada solutions for our automotive sector. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting the automotive sector to design and build the next generation of connected, autonomous and zero emissions vehicles in southern Ontario and accelerate the transition to a net zero emissions economy.

This is why today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for King–Vaughan, announced a $5-million FedDev Ontario investment in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) to support Project Arrow, the automotive industry’s first Canadian-made, zero-emission concept vehicle. The announcement was made by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

With a membership accounting for 90 percent of all independent automotive parts manufacturers in Canada, APMA will utilize its longstanding connections in the automotive manufacturing industry to bring together key industry and academic partners in southern Ontario to facilitate Project Arrow. The partners will work together to design, engineer and build a connected and autonomous zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) concept car and its digital twin, which will be used as a virtual platform for testing and validating connected and autonomous (CAV) technologies before they are integrated into the physical car.

Support 40 automotive suppliers & tech firms

“This lighthouse project is highlighting hundreds of advanced technology companies around the world and will serve as the calling card for the next generation of leadership in Canadian zero emissions mobility,” says Flavio Volpe, president, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

FedDev Ontario’s investment in this project will support 80 jobs, leverage over $6.6 million in other funding, support at least 40 automotive suppliers and technology firms, and generate $50 million in additional investment.

The project will lead the transformation of Canada’s automotive sector from traditional fuel vehicle development to zero-emission vehicle development, showcasing the capabilities of the Canadian automobility and digital technology sectors to compete on the global stage. It will also help to create a robust electric vehicle supply chain in Canada, increasing Canada’s domestic electric vehicle development capacity in everything from electric powertrains and CAV systems to battery production.