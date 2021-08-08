Digi-Key launches ‘Factory Tomorrow’ video series

Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic components, today launched “Factory Tomorrow,” a new video series focused on advancements in industrial automation.

Sponsored by Banner Engineering and Weidmüller, the three-part video series showcases the latest innovations in robotics, automation and connectivity, as well as cutting-edge manufacturing technologies.

“As machines get smarter, manufacturers must continually evolve to meet the increasingly complex environment in which they operate,” said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions at Digi-Key. “Growth and investment in industrial automation and digitized systems are the new normal and Digi-Key is committed to helping our customers keep pace with today’s ever-changing business landscape.”

Banner Engineering’s director of business development – industrial wireless and IIoT, Matt Negaard agrees: “The advancement of Industry 4.0 and IIoT is an exciting time for our customers who, every day, deploy our products to transform their operations, increase their profitability and accelerate their ability to connect to valuable data on both new and legacy systems, regardless of their industry.”

Edge computing – computation & data storage

Andrew Barco, Weidmüller’s director of automation products & solutions, stresses the importance of not only making these connections but also of controlling and optimizing them. “Edge computing, which brings computation and data storage closer to where it is needed, is perfect for small, stand-alone applications where our AI/ML can help improve decision-making, add value, increase efficiency and boost production.”

The first of three videos in the series, “Manufacturing at the Edge,” is now live on Digi-Key’s website, and available in all local languages served. The second video, entitled “The Rise of Robotics,” will be released in August, and the third video, “The Intersection of AI and IoT,” will be available in September.