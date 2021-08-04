Data Cable announces new ownership

Leading custom cable assembly manufacturer Data Cable Co. Inc. recently announced that the firm has been purchased by Canadian Financial Counsel Inc., a Canadian private equity firm, following the retirement of founders and long-standing owners Dick and Lita Fearon, after 41 years.

While the change in ownership promises that Data Cable will continue to operate ‘business as usual’, Data Cable President, Paul Nelson, was keen to elaborate that Data Cable will continue to operate fully with their existing management team and staff from their current facility in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada.

“This change in ownership is an exciting time for Data Cable,” expressed Paul Nelson. “The new ownership brings significant new resources to the company which we’re confident will help us continue to strategically grow, diversify, and further strengthen our position and offerings in the markets we serve, which all directly benefit our customers. Our customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products & services, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service from Data Cable that they expect.”

OEM cabling assemblies

Founded in 1980 in Orangeville, Ontario, Data Cable’s initial roots were in manufacturing custom cabling that connected mainframe computers and minicomputers. The company grew significantly over the past four decades. Today, Data Cable specialize as speed-to-market experts in the manufacture of high-quality OEM cabling assemblies and custom connectivity solutions, such as cable assemblies, wire harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, box builds, sub-assemblies & more. The firm has served a widely diverse customer base and group of industries including medical, military, industrial automation & satellite ground technology. They operate with 50+ employees working in their 35,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Orangeville.

Advertisement

“Data Cable is an exceptionally well-managed, successful Canadian company,” commented Ambrish Jaiswal, managing director of Canadian Financial Counsel Inc. “We respect their guiding principles, performance criteria and culture. We’re looking forward to helping them continue to grow their skill sets and technologies.