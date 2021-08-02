Cogiscan appoints biz dev director

Cogiscan, Bromont-based connectivity and TTC solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, has announced the appointment of Michael Ho as director – business development. Ho’s focus will be on supporting Cogiscan as they continue to expand relationships with strategic OEM and EMS organizations eager to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

“We’ve seen renewed momentum towards machine and factory connectivity within large electronics manufacturing companies, like our recent global-wide SMT machine connectivity contract with Jabil,” commented François Monette, chief business development officer at Cogiscan. “With Michael joining our sales team, his extensive background coupled with his phenomenal reputation in our industry will help extend our ambitious factory digitalization efforts to an even wider market.”

As an accomplished industry professional with over 30 years in our industry, Michael first started his career as a software engineer after graduating from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Working for world-renowned multinational companies such as Universal Instruments and Nordson, Michael has extensive experience helping manufacturers all over the globe achieve tremendous production improvements. He is well-known by his clients, colleagues, and partners for his integrity, commitment, and unceasing passion to his customers.

“I am grateful to Cogiscan for the opportunity to participate and contribute to one of the biggest transformations of our industry. Cogiscan’s modular solutions are the ideal building blocks for factory digitalization,” commented Ho. “I am inspired by the company’s ambitious and passionate efforts to expand, and I feel at home within the vibrant work culture – the future is very prosperous.”