C&K enters to acquire E.I.S.

C&K, global provider of switches and high-reliability connectors, has entered into an agreement to acquire E.I.S. Electronics, industry specialists in the design and manufacture of Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) for avionics, defense and aerospace applications.

In conjunction with this transaction, C&K announced the creation of a new division, C&K Aerospace, combining E.I.S Electronics EWIS capabilities with C&K’s avionics switch and ESCC, NASA and MIL certified space connector business. Lars Brickenkamp, CEO of C&K, stated, “The launch of C&K Aerospace signals another step toward C&K’s strategy of becoming a leading provider of systems solutions for our valued customers.” C&K Aerospace will be headquartered in Dole, France, with operations in Europe and Asia.

According to Bruno Prevot, CEO of C&K Aerospace, “Combining C&K’s strength in high-reliability connectors designed to withstand the harshest, most unforgiving conditions with E.I.S.’s advanced EWIS design capabilities, we will be able to offer to the existing C&K customer portfolio complete systems solutions for their most complex connectivity design challenges.”

“We are thrilled to become part of C&K Aerospace, which will bring E.I.S. capabilities to new markets,” says Burkhard Muller, CEO of E.I.S. Electronics. “It will enhance our product offering with the highest quality connector portfolio in the industry and will reinforce our ability to respond, adapt, and be flexible, from early project to deliveries to our customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter following regulatory approvals.